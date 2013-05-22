* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis points to 7.38 percent while the new 10-year paper also inches up 1 basis point to 7.17 percent on the back of profit-taking after a recent rally. * The 10-year bond yield is down 35 basis points in May, as the steep fall in wholesale price based inflation triggered a rally in bonds on hopes for another rate cut in June. * Traders, however, are slightly disappointed over the lack of an open market operation announcement this week despite tight cash conditions. * Traders expect the old 10-year paper to hold in a 7.36 to 7.40 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)