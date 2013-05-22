* USD/INR extends gains beyond 55.50, on way to stretching gains for a fourth session. The pair is at 55.50/51 after rising to 55.56 versus Tuesday's close of 55.41/42. * Dealers say a large private refiner, which was seen in late session on Tuesday, seen buying dollars again. * A state-run dealer says the pair may see 55.70 during the session, though 55.60 may provide some immediate resistance. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)