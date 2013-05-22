* India's main BSE index falls 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.1 percent. * Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls 5 percent after reporting a worse-than-expected 6.9 percent drop in quarterly profit to 17.88 billion rupees. * Zee Entertainment Ltd is also down 1.1 percent after its January-March profit rose 12.5 percent to 1.80 billion rupees. * Lenders such as HDFC Bank Ltd fall on caution ahead of Wednesday's release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting and Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Congress the same day. * HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.4 percent while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is lower 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)