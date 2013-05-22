May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2020

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 16bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 16bp

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody's) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7G25

