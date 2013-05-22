* India's benchmark five-year overnight swap rate rises 3 basis points (bps) to 6.77 percent while the one-year rate also climbs 3 bps to 7.11 percent. * Traders say lack of an open market operation announcement by the central bank for a second week in a row is hurting sentiment. * Short-end swaps are likely to rise more if cash conditions continue to remain tight and the Reserve Bank of India refrains from conducting open market purchase of bonds. * The direction for rates, however, is broadly lower on hopes that the RBI will cut rates again on June 17. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)