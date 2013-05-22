* USD/INR still at near six-month high on weak equity, corporate demand, says dealers. The pair is at 55.575/58, after rising to 55.63, a level last seen on Nov. 29, versus Tuesday's close of 55.41/42. * Dealers say breach of 55.20 seems to have changed outlook for INR for the negative. * Local stocks give up earlier gains to end 0.25 percent down. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)