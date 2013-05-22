May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2028
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 98.612
Reoffer price 98.612
Yield 2.487 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche bank,
JPMorgan & LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R06C5
Data supplied by International Insider.