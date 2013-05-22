* Indian overnight cash rates at 7.20/7.30 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. * The central bank has desisted so far from announcing an open market operation this week, despite liquidity remaining tight. * Banks' cash balances with the central bank at 3.16 trillion rupees as on May 17, higher than the regulatory requirement of 2.88 trillion rupees. * Repo bids at the central bank's auction window came in above 1 trillion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)