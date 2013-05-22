(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Edward Hadas
LONDON, May 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apple (AAPL.O) is
the latest multinational to feel the heat on cross-border tax
management. The news that the tech giant used Irish law to lower
U.S. tax payments should not have been surprising. After all,
"Do no evil" Google (GOOG.O) had no second thoughts about
recording what were essentially British sales as Irish, for the
sake of a lower tax rate. It’s hardly likely that Apple, which
has cultivated a certain anti-establishment air, would have
hesitated.
Indeed, until a few months ago, I don’t think there was a
corporate treasurer anywhere who would have taken justice into
account when deciding on tax strategy. At most, there might be
worries about bad publicity, but the well-established corporate
practice of tax dodging had generated little attention.
And who would complain? Lower taxes on profit bring benefits
to most people connected with companies; the money that doesn’t
go to the government goes to workers, customers and
shareholders. Besides, most experts who understand the arcane
rules of international taxation are paid to use them to keep
payments down.
In theory, politicians could be indignant about the
government’s lost revenue. But legislators approved the tax laws
and almost never objected to aggressive interpretations.
Although corporate lobbying certainly played a role in these
political decisions, there is a reasonably strong economic case
for letting companies engage in guerrilla tax-shopping.
Taxes on profit provide a relatively low portion of the
total government take - 9 percent in the United States - and new
or retained jobs and investment usually generate far more new
tax revenue than is lost by lower taxes on profit. For small
countries such as Ireland and Luxembourg, the choice is often
between luring companies that can provide a little tax revenue
and receiving nothing.
Politicians are now complaining. Hypocritical? Sure, but in
the maxim of François, duc de La Rochefoucauld, the 17th century
French moralist, "hypocrisy is the tribute which vice pays to
virtue"; and fair corporate taxes are really virtuous.
The ethical argument is simple. Taxes on profit should be
considered a partial payment for the many services which
governments provide: protecting property rights, providing an
educated workforce and generally holding society together. An
unfairly low tax payment is no different from unfairly low
wages, unfairly high prices or unfair disregard of environmental
damage.
Traditionalists reject the idea that corporate managers
should balance the legitimate interests of all stakeholders,
including governments. They think that managers should first of
all serve shareholders, whom they call "owners". However, that
piece of economic theory is unrealistic, because in the long
term shareholders only gain if everyone else does. It is also
unjust, because in reality shareholders, who should be known as
"residual financial investors", are only one of many important
constituencies, and rarely the most important.
If everyone thought in global terms and for the long term,
there would be no problem introducing a fairer regime: a
reasonable portion of profit paid as taxes in the country where
they were earned. After all, any losses from higher
corporate-tax payments would eventually be compensated somewhere
with gains from lower non-corporate taxes.
Back in the real world, conflicts are inevitable. The
complexity and variation of national tax codes will inevitably
slow progress, and even if governments agree on the principle of
international tax equity, they won’t rush to change their own
regimes. Ireland and other tax havens would almost certainly
balk, and the United States would resist abandoning its tax on
profit earned in other countries.
I see three encouraging precedents. Many countries
sacrificed immediate self-interest in agreeing to tariff cuts in
the decades after World War Two. A combination of shame and
political pressure has worked wonders in the campaign against
jurisdictions which give individuals legal protection against
foreign taxes. Most recently, shame alone is bringing higher
safety standards in garment factories.
The shame weapon has already been unleashed in the new
battle against corporate-tax manipulation. Bad publicity of the
sort that Apple is now receiving can be effective, since
companies respond to public opinion. Still, while Starbucks
(SBUX.O) buckled in the UK, Apple has shown no sign of
repentance and Fiat Industrial FI.MI is planning a
tax-motivated headquarters move, from Italy to the UK.
As with tariffs, individual taxes and factory safety,
substantial progress requires a group effort. No single
participant has enough clout to dictate rules, but if enough big
players agree, the pressure on laggards is irresistible. The tax
agenda is straightforward. First agree on key definitions: where
sales take place and what price is fair for intra-company
international transactions. Then ban letter-box legal entities.
Negotiations have not even started, but I think they can
succeed, especially with unrelenting pressure from the public.
While corporate-tax injustice is not the global economy’s most
serious problem, it is easy to see and relatively easy to solve.
Please, politicians: don’t be foolish enough to waste this
opportunity.
