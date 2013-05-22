May 22Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 17/05 17/05 22/05 nil 1,843 nil 160 2) Global Vika Atlantic Palm Oil 18/05 18/05 22/05 nil 7,500 nil 500 3) Port Kelang Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 20/05 20/05 22/05 14,140 nil nil 860 4) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 20/05 20/05 24/05 nil 521 nil 1,336 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 2) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 24/05 3) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 200 nil nil 22/05 4) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 25/05 5) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 06/05 6) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 26/05 7) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 24/05 8) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 27/05 9) Parinda Naree GAC Steel Coils nil 19,000 nil 30/05 10) Dynamic Ocean M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 7,000 nil 27/05 11) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 18,909 nil 22/05 12) Barge Triton Vi JMB ODC nil 1,532 nil 22/05 13) Caribean Highway 'K'Steamship 'K'Steamship 500 nil nil 27/05 14) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 7,722 nil 02/06 15) Thorco Attraction Marcons Ship Tons nil 56 nil 26/05 16) Nirmiti-03 NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil nil 1,504 22/05