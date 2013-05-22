May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nomura Europe Finance NV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.42
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.3bp
over the 0.5 pct Febraury 23, 2018 OBL
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nomura, Erste, Natixis, Rabobank, RBS,
Swedbank & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0937887379
