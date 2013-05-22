May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.347
Reoffer price 100.347
Yield 1.446 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & TD securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total $1.25 billion
when fungible
ISIN US29874QCH56