May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date May 29, 2015

Coupon 1-month flat

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date May 29, 2015

Coupon Fed Funds + 10bp

* * * *

Common terms

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.