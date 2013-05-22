New Zealand house prices post slowest growth for 2 years in May - QV
WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's housing market cooled in May to post the slowest growth in two years, government property valuer QV said on Thursday.
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.9
Reoffer price 99.9
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CMZ, HSBC, UBS &
KDB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's housing market cooled in May to post the slowest growth in two years, government property valuer QV said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 HGGC has agreed to take a majority stake in database software firm Idera, valuing the company at roughly $1.125 billion including debt, the private equity firm said in a statement.