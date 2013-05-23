* Indian federal bond yields are likely to keep an upside bias ahead of the auction on Friday and in the absence of OMOs, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.37 percent while the new 10-year paper was steady at 7.16 percent. * Dealers say an overnight rise in U.S. Treasury yields would also weigh on bonds with yields likely to rise 1-2 basis points at open. * The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose above the key two percent level on Wednesday, the highest level in two months, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke added to bond investor fears that the U.S. central bank might slow its bond purchases later this year if the economy improves further, a factor that will also weigh. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)