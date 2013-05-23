* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.5 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.5 percent lower. * Asian stocks slid and the dollar rose to a 4-1/2 year high against the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that if economic improvement continued, "We could in the next few meetings take a step down in our pace of purchases." * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 5.4 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold 9.73 billion rupees of stocks, provisional exchange data showed. * Analysts caution that a nearly 11 percent rally in the BSE index since mid-May has made Indian shares more expensive and tactically overbought for the short term, raising prospects of a near-term correction. * Also on watch, quarterly earnings of Tata Steel Ltd and State Bank of India Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)