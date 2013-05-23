* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.5
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 1.5 percent lower.
* Asian stocks slid and the dollar rose to a 4-1/2 year high
against the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said that if economic improvement continued, "We could in the
next few meetings take a step down in our pace of purchases."
* Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 5.4 billion
rupees of stocks on Wednesday, while domestic institutional
investors sold 9.73 billion rupees of stocks, provisional
exchange data showed.
* Analysts caution that a nearly 11 percent rally in the BSE
index since mid-May has made Indian shares more expensive and
tactically overbought for the short term, raising prospects of a
near-term correction.
* Also on watch, quarterly earnings of Tata Steel Ltd
and State Bank of India Ltd.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)