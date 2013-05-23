* USD/INR likely to make new 6-month high at open in line with fall in most emerging FX on prospects that U.S. may scale back its stimulus programme if the economy continues to improve, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.46/47, which marked its fourth session of gains. * The pair may open around 55.80 and trade in a 55.50-56.20 band, says a senior dealer with a private bank. * Most emerging Asian currencies on Thursday fell as a weak China manufacturing survey increased concerns over the world's No.2 economy, adding to pressure on regional units generated by prospects of reduced inflows if the Federal Reserve scales back its stimulus. See * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.51 percent down, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 1.48 percent lower. * Local stocks will be watched with State Bank of India and Tata Steel reporting March quarter earnings later in the day. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)