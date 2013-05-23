* Indian federal bond yields rise in tandem with a fall in U.S. Treasurys. Domestic factors like auction supply on Friday and absence of OMOs are also hurting, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps) higher at 7.40 percent while the new 10-year paper 1 bp up at 7.17 percent. * Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose above the key two percent level on Wednesday, the highest level in two months, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke added to bond investor fears that the U.S. central bank might slow its bond purchases later this year if the economy improves further, a factor that will also weigh. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)