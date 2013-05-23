* India's main BSE index falls 0.66 percent and the
broader NSE index is down 0.8 percent, heading towards
their fourth consecutive session of declines.
* Asian stocks slid and the dollar rose to a 4-1/2 year high
after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks sparked worries of a
reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus and after data showed
China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven
months in May.
* Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd slumps 6 percent after
majority shareholder Daiichi Sankyo Co said it believes
former shareholders of the Indian company hid information
regarding U.S. regulatory probes.
* Larsen & Toubro Ltd falls 2.5 percent, adding to
Wednesday's nearly 6 percent decline, after its January-March
profit fell while its guidance disappointed investors.
* State Bank of India is down 2.2 percent ahead of its
March-quarter earnings later in the day.
