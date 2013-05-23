* India's main BSE index falls 0.66 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.8 percent, heading towards their fourth consecutive session of declines. * Asian stocks slid and the dollar rose to a 4-1/2 year high after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks sparked worries of a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus and after data showed China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd slumps 6 percent after majority shareholder Daiichi Sankyo Co said it believes former shareholders of the Indian company hid information regarding U.S. regulatory probes. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd falls 2.5 percent, adding to Wednesday's nearly 6 percent decline, after its January-March profit fell while its guidance disappointed investors. * State Bank of India is down 2.2 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)