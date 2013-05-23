* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate up 5 basis points at 6.82 percent while the one-year rate 4 bps higher at 7.14 percent on the back of Federal Reserve chief's comments. * Bernanke's comments suggested the Fed's massive bond purchases could be scaled back in the next few policy meetings if the economy improves further. * Markets have rallied on the back of foreign fund inflows which have come mostly due to the easy monetary policies in the United States and euro zone. * However, traders continue to remain bullish on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut rates by another 25 bps at its next policy review on June 17. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)