* Stocks in India's Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gain 8 percent after a higher-than-expected response to its share sale squeezes out short positions in the futures market, dealers say. * Oracle, majority owned by Oracle Corp, attracted demand of nearly four times its share sale of 4.4 million shares, according to exchange data, surprising investors who had shorted the stock for arbitrage in anticipation of tepid demand. * Oracle's May futures saw a reduction of 150,000 shares, or 16.5 percent of the outstanding total, as of 0540 GMT, indicating covering of short positions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)