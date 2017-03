* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.2 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.26 percent lower. * Asian shares opened cautiously higher on Friday with Tokyo's Nikkei steadying from its biggest one-day drop in two years as investors breathed a sigh of relief when Wall Street cut losses on an upbeat outlook from Hewlett-Packard. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 3.16 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. * Traders watching for quarterly earnings of Oil India Ltd , Jet Airways India Ltd. * Also on watch, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is scheduled to give a speech at the silver jubilee function of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (1100 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)