* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 1 basis point on the day at 7.38 percent, but off the day's high of 7.41 percent. * Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan says the government will look into raising foreign investor limits in government and corporate debt when the limits are exhausted. * The new 10-year bond yield trading flat on the day, off the day's high of 7.18 percent. * Yields rose early following a rise in U.S. treasury yields after Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke indicated the Fed's massive bond purchases could be scaled back in the new few policy meetings if the economy improves further. * However, traders continue to remain bullish on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut rates by another 25 bps at its next policy review on June 17. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)