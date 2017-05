* USD/INR forwards lower as exporters and state-run banks receive, say dealers. One-year annualised premium at 6.04 percent versus 6.13 previous close. * "There was some paying in the morning. But we have seen subsequent receiving in line with sharp gains in spot USD/INR," says a state-run bank dealer. * Bearish bets on INR largest since Nov. 2012. * Dealers also watching for any central bank intervention. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)