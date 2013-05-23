* Indian overnight cash rates at 7.25/7.30 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. * The central bank has desisted from announcing an OMO this week. * However, Standard Chartered estimates an additional 200-300 billion rupees of OMOs will be needed before end-July to improve liquidity and accelerate monetary transmission. * Banks' cash balances with the central bank at 3.2 trillion rupees as on May 18, higher than the regulatory requirement of 2.9 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending May 31. * Repo bids at the central bank's auction window came in close to 1 trillion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)