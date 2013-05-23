May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank Austria AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 103.626

Reoffer yield 1.807 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.2bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date May 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank,

DZ Bank & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0939011002

ISIN XS0881544281

Data supplied by International Insider.