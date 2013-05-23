BRIEF-Bosjo Fastigheter Jan-March net profit SEK 6.0 million
* JAN-MARCH NET PROFIT SEK 6.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank Austria AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 103.626
Reoffer yield 1.807 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.2bp
Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date May 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank,
DZ Bank & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0939011002
ISIN XS0881544281
Data supplied by International Insider.
WASHINGTON, May 30 Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday he would sign deals for U.S. goods and services worth $15 billion to $17 billion during his visit to Washington, D.C., mainly for high technology products and for services.