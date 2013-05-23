May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hero AG

Issue Amount 130 million swiss francs

Maturity Date June 26, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.111

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Pari Passu Yes

Cross Default Yes

Change of Control Yes

ISIN CH0214883156

