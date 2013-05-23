May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 19, 2016

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.439

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS & BNP paribas

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

