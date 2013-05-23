Norway keeps crown purchases unchanged at NOK 850 mln per day
OSLO, May 31 Norway's central bank will keep its daily sale of foreign currency unchanged in June, it said on Wednesday.
May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date June 08, 2037
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 106.088
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct March 2036 UKT
Payment Date June 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC RBCCM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0740808802
