* Indian bonds likely to tread water before a federal auction later in the session. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.38 percent on Thursday and the new 10-year bond yield ended at 7.15 percent. * Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan says the government will look into raising foreign investor limits in government and corporate debt when the limits are exhausted. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao went against majority opinion of his technical advisory panel to cut the repo rate at the May 3 review. * However, traders continue to remain bullish on expectations the RBI will cut rates by another 25 bps at its next policy review on June 17. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday with dealers expecting auction to sail through.