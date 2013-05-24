* USD/INR likely to inch higher in early trade with open around 55.64/65, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.59/60, which marked its fifth session of gains. * Dealers will watch for month-end importer demand, particularly oil companies. * Dollar index at 83.87, up 0.07 pct. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.18 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.3 percent lower. * The dollar recovered from two-week lows against the yen on Friday as a safety-bid for the Japanese currency ebbed after the Nikkei share average rebounded from the previous day's 7.3-percent plunge and Wall Street regained some stability by the close. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)