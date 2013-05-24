* USD/INR trading in a band with lower bias around its last close of 55.59/60; opened at 55.61 and now at 55.57/58. * The stock market may help firm up direction of the pair. * Dealers will watch for month-end importer demand, particularly from oil companies. * The dollar recovered from two-week lows against the yen on Friday as a safety-bid for the Japanese currency ebbed after the Nikkei share average rebounded from the previous day's 7.3-percent plunge and Wall Street regained some stability by the close. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)