* Indian bonds yields ease ahead of a federal bond auction later in the session. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 7.36 percent and the new 10-year bond yield 3 bps lower at 7.12 percent. * A dealer says expects good demand at the auction. * Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan says the government will look into raising foreign investor limits in government and corporate debt when the limits are exhausted. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao went against majority opinion of his technical advisory panel to cut the repo rate at the May 3 review. * However, traders continue to remain bullish on expectations the RBI will cut rates by another 25 bps at its next policy review on June 17. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)