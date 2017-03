* India's main BSE index gains 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.27 , in a volatile session after four days of declines. * Tata Steel Ltd shares rise 4 percent after its January-March quarterly operating profit beat analysts' estimates. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd climbs 3 percent as sell-off in the previous two sessions were seen as overdone. L&T shares slipped 12 percent in the last two sessions on lingering disappointment over its January-March profit and outlook. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 3 percent after its subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd March-quarter results came below estimates. * State Bank of India falls 1.6 percent adding to 7.9 percent fall on Thursday after posting its first quarterly net profit drop in two years and missing market estimates.  * Shares in Wockhardt Ltd down 9.7 percent after earlier falling as much as 19.3 percent, continuing to reel after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed an "import alert" on a plant operated by the generic drugmaker. * The slowing pace of foreign investors buying is also worrying investors. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)