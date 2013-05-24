* Dollar sales from foreign banks in the morning are sparking talk of inflows related to Unilever's open offer for its India unit. * Unilever Plc plans to pay up to $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian subsidiary Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The open offer opens June 21 and closes July 4. HSBC is the manager to the open offer. * USD/INR currently at 55.65/66 from its Thursday close of 55.57/58 as pair was supported by USD buying by a private refiner. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)