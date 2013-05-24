* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.33 percent, while the new 10-year paper at 7.13 percent, 2 bps lower from its close on Thursday as market bullish ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale results. * Traders expect good demand at the debt sale. See for a poll on likely auction cut-offs. * Some bargain buying also seen after three days of losses in bonds, traders add. * Fall in global crude oil prices also helping. Crude futures are set to post their biggest weekly loss in five weeks, with Brent edging down toward $102 per barrel, as ample supply and a slow global economic recovery fuel worries that demand for oil would be hit. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)