* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate at 6.76 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.09 percent. * A drop in global crude oil prices prompts some receiving bias in OIS rates. * A fall in bond yields also aids, traders say. The results of the 150 billion rupees debt sale due later in the day will be the key for bonds direction. * Crude futures are set to post their biggest weekly loss in five weeks, with Brent edging down toward $102 per barrel on Friday, as ample supply and a slow global economic recovery fuelled worries that demand for oil would be hit. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)