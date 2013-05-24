* USD/INR forward premiums sees receivings after an RBI official said the central bank plans to allow greater flexibility to exporters and importers on hedging, says dealers. * 1-year forward premium drops to 4-month low of 329.5 bps from an intraday high of 337 bps and its Thursday close of 334.5 bps, as per Thomson Reuters data. * Dealers say the move is positive for the rupee as it will ensure more supply although the impact will be muted until the RBI formally unveils the move. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)