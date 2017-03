* Shares in United Breweries Holdings Ltd jump 9.9 percent after CNBC-TV18 and ET Now reported the Karnataka High Court has allowed UBHL to sell its shares in group company United Spirits to Diageo Plc to complete the long-pending deal. * UBHL is the holding company for a group of companies controlled by Vijay Mallya, including Kingfisher Airlines Ltd , and the sale of shares would help Mallya finalise the transfer of a controlling stake in United Spirits to Diageo. * UBHL owned 15.7 percent stake in United Spirits as of the end March. * Creditors of bankrupt Kingfisher had filed a petition in the Karnataka court to try to prevent the transfer of UB Holding shares in United Spirits to Diageo. * A spokesman for the UB Group declined to comment on the TV reports. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / summeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com)