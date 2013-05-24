* India will release January-March quarter GDP, which is expected to confirm the economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade in the 2012/13 fiscal year. * GDP data should also show whether the economy has gained some traction after the government's reforms moves and RBI's rate cuts. * Inflows, specially related to Unilever's open offer for Indian unit Hindustan Unilever Ltd will be watched for USD/INR. * Traders expect these inflows in the first week of June, although speculation of earlier-than-expected flows are rising in markets. * USD/INR may largely trade in a 55.15-56 band next week, says private bank dealer. * Dealers will wait to see whether the RBI resumes its OMO purchases with the cash deficit expected remain around the 1 trillion rupee mark. The RBI last bought bonds on May 7. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wednesday: Money supply data Friday: March quarter GDP Fiscal deficit data for April-March Infrastructure output for April Forex reserves, bank lending data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)