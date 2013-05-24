* India will release January-March quarter GDP, which is
expected to confirm the economy grew at its slowest pace in a
decade in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
* GDP data should also show whether the economy has gained some
traction after the government's reforms moves and RBI's rate
cuts.
* Inflows, specially related to Unilever's open offer for Indian
unit Hindustan Unilever Ltd will be watched for
USD/INR.
* Traders expect these inflows in the first week of June,
although speculation of earlier-than-expected flows are rising
in markets.
* USD/INR may largely trade in a 55.15-56 band next
week, says private bank dealer.
* Dealers will wait to see whether the RBI resumes its OMO
purchases with the cash deficit expected remain around the 1
trillion rupee mark. The RBI last bought bonds on May 7.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Wednesday: Money supply data
Friday: March quarter GDP
Fiscal deficit data for April-March
Infrastructure output for April
Forex reserves, bank lending data
