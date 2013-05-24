* India will release January-March quarter GDP on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade in the 2012/13 fiscal year. * GDP data should also show whether the economy has gained some traction after the government's reforms moves and RBI's rate cuts. * Investors will also be eyeing whether strong foreign buying continues. * Foreign institutional investors extended their record net purchases of Indian stocks to a 26th consecutive sessions on Thursday, despite sharp falls sparked by worries the Fed would unwind its monetary stimulus earlier than expected. * Companies will also continue to report January-March earnings, including Coal India Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Cipla Ltd. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Monday: Coal India earnings Tuesday: Sun Pharmaceutical results Wednesday: Money supply data, Cipla earnings Thursday: Tata Power Co Ltd, Indian Oil Corp Ltd earnings Friday: March quarter GDP Fiscal deficit data for April-March Infrastructure output for April Forex reserves, bank lending data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)