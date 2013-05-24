* India will release January-March quarter GDP on Friday, which
is expected to confirm the economy grew at its slowest pace in a
decade in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
* GDP data should also show whether the economy has gained some
traction after the government's reforms moves and RBI's rate
cuts.
* Investors will also be eyeing whether strong foreign buying
continues.
* Foreign institutional investors extended their record net
purchases of Indian stocks to a 26th consecutive sessions on
Thursday, despite sharp falls sparked by worries the Fed would
unwind its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.
* Companies will also continue to report January-March earnings,
including Coal India Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd, and Cipla Ltd.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Monday: Coal India earnings
Tuesday: Sun Pharmaceutical results
Wednesday: Money supply data, Cipla earnings
Thursday: Tata Power Co Ltd, Indian Oil Corp Ltd
earnings
Friday: March quarter GDP
Fiscal deficit data for April-March
Infrastructure output for April
Forex reserves, bank lending data
