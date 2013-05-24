Fitch Removes RWN on Deutsche Bank Taipei's TWD Bonds; Affirms Rating at 'AA(twn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the National Long-Term Rating on Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) senior unsecured notes off Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and has affirmed the rating at 'AA(twn)'. This follows the removal of the RWN on DB Taipei's head office Deutsche Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and an affirmation of the rating at 'A-' with a Negative Outlook on 13 March 2017. Fitch does not plac