May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tarnche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Swiss Life Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 21, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.337
Reoffer price 99.662
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0212184078
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 21, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.111
Reoffer price 99.611
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0212184060
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Full fees Standard
