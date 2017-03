* National Stock Exchange will reduce the securities transaction tax (STT) on equity futures to 0.01 percent from 0.017 percent from June 1, NSE said in a statement. * Purchases of a unit in an equity-oriented fund will not attract any STT compared to 0.1 percent earlier, while sale of such units would have STT of 0.001 percent versus 0.1 percent previously, the NSE said. * These changes in the STT were included in the budget unveiled for 2012/13 that has subsequently been passed by parliament. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)