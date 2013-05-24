(Correction to change Currency from SEK to Euro as per Underwriter)

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 31, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 48bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp

Payment Date May 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN XS0939623541

