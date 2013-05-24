(Correction to change Currency from SEK to Euro as per Underwriter)
May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 31, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 48bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp
Payment Date May 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN XS0939623541
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.