* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.1
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.23 percent lower.
* Japan's Nikkei index slid 3.0 percent in early trade
on Monday, following on from a 3.5 percent slide last week in
breath-taking volatility that no doubt left many investors
shaken.
* Investors will be watching if strong foreign buying continues.
* Foreign institutional investors sold stocks worth 2.38 billion
rupees on Friday after snapping their record net purchases of
Indian stocks for 26 consecutive sessions until Thursday.
* Also on watch, March-quarter earnings from Coal India Ltd
