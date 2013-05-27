* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.1 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.23 percent lower. * Japan's Nikkei index slid 3.0 percent in early trade on Monday, following on from a 3.5 percent slide last week in breath-taking volatility that no doubt left many investors shaken. * Investors will be watching if strong foreign buying continues. * Foreign institutional investors sold stocks worth 2.38 billion rupees on Friday after snapping their record net purchases of Indian stocks for 26 consecutive sessions until Thursday. * Also on watch, March-quarter earnings from Coal India Ltd (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)