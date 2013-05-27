* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 2.38 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, snapping a record streak of 26 consecutive sessions of net purchases. * Selling by foreign investors comes as both the BSE and NSE indexes last week posted their first weekly fall in six. * FIIs have bought a net of over $14.71 billion so far in 2013, sparking a rally since-mid April, but some analysts say a potential early wind-down of the U.S. stimulus, coupled with a weakening Indian rupee, may lead to some profit-taking by these investors. * A mixed Jan-March earnings season so far and more expensive valuations for domestic shares are making them vulnerable in the short term, say analysts. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)