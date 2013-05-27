* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 2.38 billion
rupees of stocks on Friday, snapping a record streak of 26
consecutive sessions of net purchases.
* Selling by foreign investors comes as both the BSE
and NSE indexes last week posted their first weekly fall
in six.
* FIIs have bought a net of over $14.71 billion so far in 2013,
sparking a rally since-mid April, but some analysts say a
potential early wind-down of the U.S. stimulus, coupled with a
weakening Indian rupee, may lead to some profit-taking
by these investors.
* A mixed Jan-March earnings season so far and more expensive
valuations for domestic shares are making them vulnerable in the
short term, say analysts.
