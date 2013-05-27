* Indian bonds are seen edging lower in early trade as heavy selling by state-run banks is seen weighing on sentiments. * The old benchmark 10-year bond closed down 4 basis points at 7.34 percent on Friday and the new 10-year bond yield ended lower 4 bps at 7.11 percent in the last session. * Worries about investor appetite for bonds have cropped up after nationalised banks sold federal debt to the tune of 66.75 billion rupees in the trading session on Friday, data from market regulator show. * Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI resumes its open market operation to buy bonds with the cash deficit expected to remain around the 1 trillion rupee. The RBI last bought bonds on May 7. * The economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Friday the government didn't think the central bank had slowed the pace of its bond purchase programme. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)