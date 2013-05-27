* USD/INR likely to be higher in early trade, hurt by slowing off-shore inflows, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.63/64. * Dealers say domestic shares and month-end importer demand, particularly from oil companies, will be watched. * Dollar index at 83.64, down 0.07 percent. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.01 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.12 percent lower. * The dollar lost ground against the yen in Asian trading on Monday as another steep fall in Japanese equities boosted investor appetite for bonds, extending a trend last Thursday that led the currency pair to its biggest weekly drop in a year (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)