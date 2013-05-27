* Indian bond yields ease in early trades on continued buying momentum and assurance by a finance ministry official on open market operations, say dealers. * The old benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.32 percent. * Dealers are waiting to see demand for state-run banks after nationalised banks sold federal debt to the tune of 66.75 billion rupees in the trading session on Friday, data from the market regulator showed. * Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI resumes its open market operation to buy bonds with the cash deficit expected to remain around 1 trillion rupees. The RBI last bought bonds on May 7. * Economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Friday the government didn't think the central bank had slowed the pace of its bond purchase programme. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)